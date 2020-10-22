PODCAST: Leslie Wilcox on journalism in Hawaii, her time at PBS, and her move to the mainland

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - She has that sweet, familiar voice; that heart-warming twinkle in her eye; and a penchant for ending every broadcast with “a hui ho,” or “until we meet again.”
This week, the ‘Muthaship’ celebrates one of Hawaii’s first female anchors: Leslie Wilcox. After 48 years as a journalist and nearly 14 as the successful chief executive of PBS Hawaii, Wilcox is leaving Hawaii to care for a sick family member in San Antonio, Texas.
In this week’s episode, Wilcox shares stories about how she overcame the challenges of working in a male-dominated news industry at the young age of 18 and how her career path in journalism unexpectedly opened the door to her next job as the head of a public television station.
As she prepares for a new life in a new town, please join Steph, Brooke and Noli ― who grew up watching the local news icon ― in sending a warm ‘mahalo’ to Leslie Wilcox for enriching Hawaii with her many stories, her passion for community service, and her legacy of original programs, including ‘Hiki No’ and ‘Long Story Short’.
Aloha, Leslie!
