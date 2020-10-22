Oahu residents may hear increased air traffic due to runway repairs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation says Friday night could be more noisy than usual for some residents on Oahu.
The department’s Airports Division sent out an advisory on Thursday alerting residents in the Kalihi and Downtown Honolulu areas to expect more overhead air traffic on Friday night while crews work to make repairs on Runway 8R at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
The runway and airfield improvements are scheduled to begin on Friday at 8 p.m. and last through 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
Some incoming flights will be directed to use Runway 8L, which requires an approach that takes it near the affected neighborhoods.
