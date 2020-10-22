Mail-in services expanded, reducing need for in-person trips to the DMV

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming that may save you a trip to the DMV.
The city is allowing Oahu residents to replace their state ID cards, and renew some drivers licenses by mail.
In person appointments are no longer needed for two-year and four-year drivers' licenses.
The city is trying to catch up after more than 78,000 DMV appointments were canceled because of the COVID lockdowns.
You’ll still have to make an in-person visit if you’re renewing a state ID or applying for a new one.
City officials say the new procedures will free up more of the 1,600 daily appointment slots for those who still need in-person services.
