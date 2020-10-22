LIVE: Caldwell discusses Oahu’s reopening strategy, new testing efforts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 recovery and testing efforts.
The discussion comes as Oahu moves to Tier 2 in the city’s phased reopening plan.
Tier 2 allows more businesses to reopen or expand operations, but still keeps some businesses ― including bars and nightclubs ― closed and requires gatherings to include no more than 5 people.
Each tier in the reopening plan is linked to levels of COVID-19 spread in the community. In Tier 2, the seven-day average for cases is between 50 and 100 and the positivity rate is between 2.5% to 5%.
