Lanai school moves to full distance learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Lanai grapples with an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, the state Department of Education announced that Lanai High and Elementary School will be transitioning to full distance learning for all students effective Thursday.
Lanai High and Elementary is a K-12 campus with 570 students enrolled. The school started the first quarter with distance learning for all students but transitioned to blended learning for K-5 students and full distance learning for secondary grades.
Despite the move back to full distance learning for all students, the DOE assured there were no confirmed cases of the virus on campus and that the move was out of an abundance of caution.
The island has been dealing with a sudden uptick in cases in just a few days. A total of 20 positive cases have been identified as of Wednesday.
Heidi Taogoshi, of the Maui District Health Office, said all of those who have tested positive are residents. They are all isolating at home; none have been hospitalized.
Medical staffers fear the number will rise rapidly — and some believe that an island-wide lockdown is necessary.
The cases may be linked to travel, but it’s not clear if the travel was inter-island or to the mainland.
Lanai, whose population is just under 3,000, had previously seen no COVID-19 infections diagnosed on island. Two Lanai residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19 while off island.
State and county officials have long considered a COVID-19 outbreak on Lanai as a worst-case scenario, pointing out that the island’s healthcare system is ill-equipped to handle a surge in patients.
This story will be updated.
