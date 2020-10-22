Hawaii’s Kolten Wong and Isiah Kiner-Falefa finalists for MLB Gold Glove Awards

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii boys Kolten Wong and Isiah Kiner-Falefa were announced as finalists for the MLB’s coveted Gold Glove Awards on Thursday.
For Wong, the former Rainbow Warriors second baseman is chasing his second consecutive Gold Glove this season, after doing nothing in 2020 to suggest he does not deserve the throne again.
The Hilo native put up big defensive numbers for the St. Louis Cardinals with 59 putouts, 129 assists, two errors and 29 double plays — tied for fourth among second basemen.
Wong is up against Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier and Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner for the National league second basemen award.
Former Mid-Pac Owl Isiah Kiner-Falefa is chasing his first Gold Glove after a breakout season at third base for the Texas Rangers, having the best defensive wins above replacement among all third baseman in the American league.
The Oahu native had the seventh-best fielding percentage this season at .969 and had eight total runs saved — good enough to be first among American league third basemen and third in the MLB overall.
Kiner-Falefa is competing with Chicago White Sox' Yoan Moncada and New York Yankees' Gio Urshela for the American league third basemen award.
Every year the MLB honors the best defenders at each position in each league, selected by a combination of MLB managers, coaches and the sabermetics community.
The winners will be named on Tuesday November 3rd, on ESPN.
