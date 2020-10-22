Hawaii Foodbank adds additional pop-up distribution events

Volunteers help with a food distribution in Hawaii. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | October 22, 2020 at 3:58 PM HST - Updated October 22 at 3:58 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Foodbank is adding additional food distribution events in late October and November amid continued high need amid the pandemic.

This includes four larger-scale distributions on Oct. 30, Nov. 8, Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.

“Even with the reboot of our visitor industry, the demand for food assistance remains extremely high,” said Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Ron Mizutani, in a news release.

“We are on pace to distribute more than three million pounds of food in the month of October. Thousands of families are still struggling every day.”

Pop-up Food Distributions Schedule – Pre-registration Required

  • Oct. 28 – Mililani

Location: Mililani District Park

Time: 9 a.m. to 11

Quantity: 300 households

  • Oct. 30 – Windward (Waimanalo to Kualoa)

Location: First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu at Ko’olau (Formerly Ko’olau Golf Club)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Quantity: 1,000 households

Pre-registration Zip Codes: 96734, 96744, 96795

  • Nov. 4 – TBA

Location: TBD

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Quantity: 400 households

  • Nov. 7 – Leeward (Waipahu to Kaena Point)

Location: Waianae Mall

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Quantity: 1,500 households

Pre-registration Zip Codes: 96706, 96707, 96792, 96797

  • Nov. 11 – TBD

Location: TBD

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Quantity: 400 households

  • Nov. 13 – North Shore (Kahana to Kaena Point)

Location: Polynesian Cultural Center

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Quantity: 750 households

Pre-registration Zip Codes: 96712, 96717, 96730, 96731, 96762, 96791

  • Nov. 16 – Honolulu

Location: Aloha Stadium

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Quantity: 2,500 households

Pre-registration – Zip code not required

  • Nov. 18 – TBD

Location: TBD

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Quantity: 400 households

  • Nov. 24 – TBD

Location: TBD

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Quantity: 400 households

All recipients must register here.

Once registered, a confirmation ticket will be emailed and must be presented at check-in along with a valid government-issued ID. Due to safety concerns, no walk-up clients will be allowed.

