Hawaii Foodbank adds additional pop-up distribution events

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Foodbank is adding additional food distribution events in late October and November amid continued high need amid the pandemic.
This includes four larger-scale distributions on Oct. 30, Nov. 8, Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.
“Even with the reboot of our visitor industry, the demand for food assistance remains extremely high,” said Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Ron Mizutani, in a news release.
“We are on pace to distribute more than three million pounds of food in the month of October. Thousands of families are still struggling every day.”
Pop-up Food Distributions Schedule – Pre-registration Required
- Oct. 28 – Mililani
Location: Mililani District Park
Time: 9 a.m. to 11
Quantity: 300 households
- Oct. 30 – Windward (Waimanalo to Kualoa)
Location: First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu at Ko’olau (Formerly Ko’olau Golf Club)
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Quantity: 1,000 households
Pre-registration Zip Codes: 96734, 96744, 96795
- Nov. 4 – TBA
Location: TBD
Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Quantity: 400 households
- Nov. 7 – Leeward (Waipahu to Kaena Point)
Location: Waianae Mall
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Quantity: 1,500 households
Pre-registration Zip Codes: 96706, 96707, 96792, 96797
- Nov. 11 – TBD
Location: TBD
Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Quantity: 400 households
- Nov. 13 – North Shore (Kahana to Kaena Point)
Location: Polynesian Cultural Center
Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Quantity: 750 households
Pre-registration Zip Codes: 96712, 96717, 96730, 96731, 96762, 96791
- Nov. 16 – Honolulu
Location: Aloha Stadium
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Quantity: 2,500 households
Pre-registration – Zip code not required
- Nov. 18 – TBD
Location: TBD
Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Quantity: 400 households
- Nov. 24 – TBD
Location: TBD
Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Quantity: 400 households
All recipients must register here.
Once registered, a confirmation ticket will be emailed and must be presented at check-in along with a valid government-issued ID. Due to safety concerns, no walk-up clients will be allowed.
