Forecast: Spotty showers persist for Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A humid and light wind situation will persist over Kauai and Oahu for the next day or two, leading to periods of locally heavy showers. A drier and more stable air mass will hold over the eastern islands through Friday. Over the weekend, an area of clouds and moisture may approach the islands from east, resulting in a boost in windward showers for the eastern islands.
The current northeast swell will continue to slowly subside through Friday. A small south swell will continue through the weekend. Surf along other shores will remain small through Friday. A new north-northwest swell arriving late Saturday may peak near the High Surf Advisory threshold along north facing shores of some of the smaller islands Sunday. This north-northwest swell will gradually subside from Monday into mid-week.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.