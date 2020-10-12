Forecast: Light winds and a muggy pattern continues plus we are tracking more rain for Kauai on Friday and then Big Island on Saturday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another muggy day on this Thursday! We will be sweating it out for quite some time as light winds remain in the forecast! We will be in this pattern through the weekend and even start of next week.
A humid and somewhat unstable southeast to south flow will persist over Kauai and Oahu for the next couple of days, leading to periods of locally heavy showers. A drier and more stable east to southeast flow will prevail over the eastern half of the state, leading to mainly isolated showers. A brief increase in stability, and possibly easterly winds, is expected during the weekend, followed by a return to humid southerly winds and potentially unsettled weather for portions of the island chain early next week.
Let’s talk to surf: A northeast swell producing moderate surf along east facing shores today will slowly subside through Friday. A small and rather short-period south swell will continue through the weekend. Surf along other shores will remain small through Friday. A northwest swell is expected to arrive Saturday night, peak near the advisory threshold Sunday, then subside through early next week.
Be safe and wishing you blue skies and much aloha.
