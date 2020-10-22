COVID-19 outbreak on Lanai continues to grow, with at least 38 cases now confirmed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Health Department officials say the number of COVID-19 cases on Lanai has now ballooned to 38, just days after the first cases were confirmed.
Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino told Hawaii News Now that he will make a decision by Friday night on whether Lanai will need to lock down non-essential businesses and travel.
But, he says the earliest a shutdown would take effect would be Monday at 12:01 a.m.
“Get whatever you need to get done. Do whatever traveling or shopping you have to do over the weekend as much as possible,” Victorino said.
“When I make my decision it’s based on all the medical advice that I get the various medical groups as well as the business sector and the community at large.”
On Thursday, the streets of Lanai City were quiet and most people were only going out for essentials.
“We are concerned definitely but we are definitely going to be hunkering down,” said Gail Allen, a Lanai resident and boutique owner.
She said like other non-essential businesses, she has voluntarily shut down her store, the Hula Hut.
“We closed down today just to be safe,” she said.
State Rep. Lynn DeCoite, whose district includes Lanai, said she is preparing for more spread in the coming days. She said she was told the number of infections was as high as 45.
The three initial cases are workers at the Four Seasons Resort at Manele Bay, DeCoite said.
“Today everyone is just scrambling to get whatever they can to Lanai,” she said.
On Friday, health experts are set to mass sanitize common areas on Lanai. And a mass testing effort is set for Saturday.
Victorino said he hopes to test 1,500 to 2,000 people.
“For an island of 3,000 people, that’s a big goal so the National Guard is going over there to help with logistics and our police department,” he said.
Pulama Lanai, the largest employer on Lanai, is offering housing to those who need to be isolated.
Lanai resident Nick Palumbo says he’s hunkering down with his family and there’s no rush to the store because Lanai residents have been stocked up for months.
“The mood is more serious here,” he said.
The first four cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday on Lanai.
State and county officials have long considered a COVID-19 outbreak on Lanai as a worst-case scenario, pointing out that the island’s healthcare system is ill-equipped to handle a surge in patients.
