In another blow to Hawaii’s economy, Honolulu Marathon 2020 is canceled

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage nationally and around the globe, Honolulu Marathon organizers have decided to cancel their 2020 race.
The decision, while expected, is nonetheless another harsh blow to Hawaii’s struggling economy.
The 48th Honolulu Marathon had been scheduled for Dec. 13.
“We are of course very disappointed to have to cancel the race due to the ongoing COVID situation,” said Jim Barahal, CEO and president of the Honolulu Marathon.
“The team has worked hard to find ways to conduct a safe and socially distanced event, but all stakeholders agree that the appropriate and safest course of action is not to conduct the 2020 Honolulu Marathon, Start to Park 10 and Kalakaua Merrie Mile in December.”
The Honolulu Marathon is one of the biggest events in the islands annually, attracting tens of thousands of visitors and generating more than $100 million.
Organizers said they are looking at alternate dates in the “first half of 2021.”
For now, though, they’re eyeing a virtual experience.
