Tomorrow on Sunrise: A top-to-bottom look at the Nov. 3 general election

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are less than two weeks to go until the general election, and hundreds of thousands of residents across Hawaii are either turning in their ballots or preparing to do so.
For those who are still undecided ― about which candidates to support or which charter amendments to vote on ― Hawaii News Now Sunrise is here to help.
Starting 6 a.m. Thursday morning on KGMB and KHNL, we’re taking voters through the issues and races on the ballot and discussing what’s at stake with a panel of experts, including:
- Chad Blair, the political editor at Honolulu Civil Beat.
- Colin Moore, a Hawaii News Now political analyst and the director of the Public Policy Center at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
- Daryl Huff, the managing editor at Hawaii News Now.
- Ngoc Phan, an assistant professor at Hawaii Pacific University.
The panel, along with Hawaii News Now anchors Steve Uyehara and Grace Lee, will take a closer look at the issues surrounding the general election, with particular focus on voting ― including conversations on mail-in voting, why Hawaii made the transition to an all mail-in format, and what we should expect in terms of results on election night.
We’ll also examine the candidates in the major races that are up for grabs, including those for both mayor and prosecuting attorney in Honolulu.
The panel begins Thursday at 6 a.m. on KGMB and KHNL.
