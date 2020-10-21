Owners file suit over city’s rules that forced long-lasting bar, nightclub closures

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Under Oahu’s tier system, bars and nightclubs won’t be allowed to reopen for months.
Many are worried their closures could last long into 2021 as the “high-risk” businesses will be in the last round of businesses to open their doors.
Now, some bar owners are suing the city, claiming the plan is "arbitrary.”
“They’re begging for the opportunity to comply with restrictions,” attorney representing the bar owners James DiPasquale said. “These bars, some of which have been around for 30 years, are forced to close, and they may not reopen.”
The plaintiffs include the owner of Irish Rose and Anna O’Briens, which have already closed permanently.
They’re arguing that its unfair that restaurants — and even a local Honolulu strip club — are allowed to open as long as they serve food. Many also sell alcohol as a part of their regular menu.
The tiered system requires Oahu’s 7-day average to fall below 20 cases for two weeks before the city will even consider letting bars open.
Hawaii News Now reached out to the Caldwell administration for comment on the lawsuit, but hasn’t yet heard back.
This story may be updated.
