A girl battling a rare tumor gets a message of encouragement from ‘The Rock’

💛💛💛Cheyleias heart is bursting with excitement and love for this man! Her wish was to have DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON @therock and DANA WHITE @danawhite do a shout out to her and He got the message and made her wish come true! God is so good! Mahalo Mahalo Mahalo to you and those involved who made this happen!!! 💛 💛 💛 May God bless you always! #MANA4CHEYLEIA #CHEYLEIASTRONG #TEAMCHEYLEIA @str8upkahaluu @__ririx7 @pualilia_n_kanoe @bigcam239 @shanted_rivera @1hornygoat @bebelihauz1 @uluz_18 @kahaluu_edition @kimberleythompson4423 @melg239 @__wesh_