A girl battling a rare tumor gets a message of encouragement from ‘The Rock’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii girl battling a rare life-threatening tumor received some moral support from celebrity Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
In a video, he told 9-year-old Cheyleia Gomes of Kahaluu to keep the fight going strong, and that she wasn’t in it alone.
“I want to tell you to stay strong. I’m sorry we’re not gonna have a chance to meet right now during these conditions, but I’m sending you so much strength, so much love, so much mana. And I’m also gonna send you a gift, some cool stuff — or some stuff I hope you’ll find cool."
Doctors diagnosed Gomes with a tumor known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, also called DIPG. It can’t be removed because it’s at the base of her brain.
Gomes asked for some motivation from the Rock as well as UFC president Dana white.
Johnson says Not only is he sending some gifts, he added that his buddy Dana will also send over some goodies as well as a message of encouragement.
Community outpouring of love came through nearly $120,000 in donations on a GoFundMe page to help offset the family’s medical costs.
