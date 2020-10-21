LIVE: Mayor says Oahu will ease some COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said Oahu will move to Tier 2 of its reopening plan on Thursday, easing some COVID-19 restrictions but keeping others in place.
Caldwell said the governor has pledged to sign the order by this afternoon.
It goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Tier 2 in the island’s recovery plan means restrictions for some businesses and activities will be eased, while other businesses (like bars) will be required to remain shut down.
Under the city’s reopening plan, Oahu moves to Tier 2 when the seven-day average for cases is between 50 and 100 and the positivity rate is between 2.5% to 5%.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day average for new cases on Oahu was 64. The positivity rate was 2.9%.
Caldwell said that under the tiered system, it’s hard to move forward but easy to fall back if new infections surge. “I don’t want to go back ever again,” he said.
“I would like to get down to Tier 3 and I believe we can do it.”
