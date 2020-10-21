Lahainaluna’s Mata’afa, Kahuku’s Matagi make official roster for the 2021 Polynesian Bowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame has released their latest set of local prospects selected to the 2021 Polynesian Bowl — inviting a pair of standout players from Maui and Oahu.
Lahainaluna’s Matai Mata’afa played defensive line for the Lunas in 2019, helping a defensive unit that allowed an average of 10 points a game, en-route to their fourth straight HHSAA Division II State Championship — defeating Division II powerhouse Kapaa 21-10.
Matai is the younger brother of Hercules Mata’afa, a Lahainaluna graduate who was a standout defensive lineman at Washington State, currently on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.
Moving from Maui to Oahu, Kahuku’s Zealand Matagi is the second Red Raider from Oahu’s north shore to be selected to the 2021 game.
Matagi lined up at running back for Kahuku, leading the team with over 1,400 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, helping the Red Raiders to the 2019 HHSAA Open Division State Championship game — earning himself first team All-OIA Open Division honors.
Despite the lack of a 2020 fall sports season in Hawaii, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame is moving ahead with their scheduled January game.
Led by recently announced head coaches Trent Dilfer and Doug Williams, 100 of the nation’s top high school prospects will all converge on Aloha Stadium for the 2021 Polynesian Bowl — set to kickoff on January 23rd, on CBS Sports Network.
