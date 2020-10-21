A homeless man needed new shoes to start work. An HPD officer took care of it

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An HPD officer is being praised for a simple act of aloha.
Officer Tiyani Mead from the Community Outreach Unit took it upon herself to buy a man a pair of steel-toed boots and socks.
She did this after learning the man couldn’t start his new job because he didn’t have the right shoes.
The gentleman was among those staying at a homeless triage site at Keehi Lagoon.
HPD says Mead bought the items with her own money, and she feels its all in a day’s work.
“Random acts of kindness by police go unnoticed every day in our department,” Officer Mead said. “I just did what any other officer would have done.”
The post highlighting the kind gesture has gained traction and praise online.
