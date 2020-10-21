Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The wet pattern in place over the western end of the state is expected to linger through early next week as deep tropical moisture continues to lift northward into the area ahead of a persistent upper disturbance in the area. Periods of heavy showers that become focused over any particular area could translate to localized flooding concerns - with the best chance remaining over Oahu and Kauai. Although drier conditions will prevail over the eastern end of the state, a few afternoon showers associated with the sea breezes will remain possible each day.