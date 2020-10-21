Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The wet pattern in place over the western end of the state is expected to linger through early next week as deep tropical moisture continues to lift northward into the area ahead of a persistent upper disturbance in the area.
Periods of heavy showers that become focused over any particular area could translate to localized flooding concerns, with the best chance remaining over Oahu and Kauai. Although drier conditions will prevail over the eastern end of the state, a few afternoon showers associated with the sea breezes will remain possible each day.
Surf along north- and west-facing shores will continue to lower through mid week as the weekend northwest swell fades.
A developing gale over the far northwest Pacific is forecast to send a long-period northwest swell into the local waters, arriving late Saturday into Sunday.
Surf along east-facing shores have trended and will stay up through Thursday.
