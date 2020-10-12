Forecast: Kauai & parts of Oahu rain are still seeing rain due to a stalled front; light winds continue into the weekend

A humid and somewhat unstable southeast to south flow will persist over Kauai and Oahu for the next couple of days, leading to periods of locally heavy showers. A drier and more stable east to southeast flow will prevail over the eastern half of the state, leading to mainly isolated showers. A brief increase in stability, and possibly easterly winds, is expected during the weekend, followed by a return to humid southerly winds and potentially unsettled weather for portions of the island chain early next week.