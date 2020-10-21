DOE criticized for slow transition out of controversial learning program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State lawmakers criticized DOE leaders on Tuesday for being too slow to pull the plug on a controversial learning program.
The DOE implemented the Acellus platform for distance learning.
Parents were alarmed after seeing shocking content in the controversial program.
The Acellus learning accelerator included what many felt were sexist and racist lessons, such as comparing Harriet Tubman to a burglar.
The DOE plans to end the program after a transition period, but lawmakers say that is too slow and a changes should be made immediately.
“To me, these are grossly inappropriate and they are damaging to kids. So if that’s the case, and other jurisdictions are able to discontinue the curricula, why aren’t we able to do the same?” asked Education Chair Rep. Justin Woodson.
Kishimoto said suddenly removing the program would cost students learning time and disrupt their progress. She said they are asking the company to remove unacceptable material and sloppy lessons until a new online learning system is adopted.
“We are moving as quickly as possible, representative. We are accountable for the quality of this curriculum and it is really sloppy work. That’s what we are seeing and it’s inconsistent,” DOE Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said.
“I am personally anxious to move toward a permanent solution,” Kishimoto added.
Kishimoto says officials are asking Acellus to remove problem content while they look for a new program to take its place.
