14 additional COVID-19 fatalities push Hawaii’s death toll from virus above 200
By HNN Staff | October 21, 2020 at 11:58 AM HST - Updated October 21 at 12:15 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 14 additional COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the official death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 203.

The state Health Department did not immediately provide any details on the deaths.

But sources told HNN that 10 of the fatalities ― which are on Hawaii County ― are from previous weeks. The remaining four were on Oahu.

Meanwhile, the state reported 78 new infections Wednesday.

Of those, 65 cases are on Oahu, nine on the Big Island, and four on Lanai.

The new cases push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 14,233. Of those, some 3,045 cases are “active” and have not been released from isolation.

The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:

Oahu

  • 12,617 total cases
  • 9,949 released from isolation
  • 1,033 required hospitalization
  • 156 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,091 total cases
  • 804 released from isolation
  • 58 required hospitalization
  • 28 deaths

Maui County

  • 417 total cases
  • 377 released from isolation
  • 58 required hospitalization
  • 18 deaths

Kauai

  • 60 total cases
  • 58 released from isolation
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 48 total cases
  • 2 required hospitalization
  • 1 death

