Cluster of COVID-19 cases on Lanai grows to 16

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just a day after Lanai reported its first COVID-19 cases, state officials now say 12 additional infections have been identified.
The new cases bring the total number of infections on the island to 16.
Heidi Taogoshi, of the Maui District Health Office, said all of those who have tested positive are residents. They are all isolating at home; none have been hospitalized.
Four COVID-19 cases were reported on Lanai on Tuesday ― three people who work at the same location and a fourth person who is a healthcare worker who does not provide direct care.
The cases are linked to travel, but it’s not clear if the travel was inter-island or to the mainland.
Lanai, whose population is just under 3,000, had previously seen no COVID-19 infections diagnosed on island. Two Lanai residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19 while off island.
State and county officials have long considered a COVID-19 outbreak on Lanai as a worst-case scenario, pointing out that the island’s healthcare system is ill-equipped to handle a surge in patients.
Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, said Lanai has no ventilators and any patients needing care beyond the island’s capacity would have to be flown to Maui.
“There are arrangements in place and protocols to transfer any patients that need more acute care to Maui Memorial Hospital or any other hospital in the state that may be more appropriate,” he said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.