The Big West Conference announced 2020 schedule for men’s and women’s basketball

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference released the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday — all subject to necessary State and local approvals.
The Rainbow Warriors and Wahine will compete in 20 conference games, using a modified format to ensure the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff.
The conference has moved away from the traditional home-and-home round-robin schedule, instead opting for teams to play the same opponent on consecutive days at one location, with the majority of contests taking place on Friday and Saturday.
The season will span 11 weeks with one bye week built in, with no room to reschedule games if a team would need to quarantine during the season — tie-breaking procedures will be utilized at the end of the regular season.
The Rainbow Warriors open conference play at the Stan Sheriff Center on Sunday, December 27 and Monday, December 28 against Cal Poly - home opponents also include CSU Bakersfield, UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara and Long Beach State.
The 'Bows will play on the road against UC Riverside, Cal State Fullerton, UC San Diego, CSUN - concluding the regular season on March 5 and 6 against UC Davis.
For the Rainbow Wahine, they will have the same lineup of opponents as the 'Bows, but will be on the road when they are at home and vice versa.
So the Wahine will play Cal Poly, CSU Bakersfield, UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara and Long Beach State on the road - their first game at the Stan Sheriff is scheduled for January 8 and 9 against UC Riverside.
Teams also traveling to Honolulu to face the Wahine this season include Cal State Fullerton, UC San Diego, CSUN and UC Davis.
Following the direction of the Big West Board of Directors, all teams will begin the season without spectators in attendance — this aligns with Hawaii’s ban on gatherings larger than five people.
The 2021 Big West Basketball Tournament is scheduled to go from Wednesday, March 10 to Saturday, march 13 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
The four day tournament will consist of eight men’s and eight women’s teams competing under one roof for the Big West Basketball title.
UH’s non-conference schedule will be announced soon.
