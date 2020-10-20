A zero-waste, vegan Lahaina restaurant lands top spot in local Yelp ranking

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Yelp has named a Maui restaurant as Hawaii’s number one vegetarian restaurant.
The honor was bestowed upon Moku Roots in West Maui. The ranking is based on total volume and ratings of reviews.
The Lahaina eatery actually specializes in vegan cuisine with items ranging from the taro burger of the week, to gluten-free vegan cheesecakes.
Nothing at Moku Roots is a single use product. Takeaway items are packaged in ti leaves, or reusable tins, and customers are also encouraged to bring their own containers.
Friends Alexa Caskey and Erica Gale opened the restaurant in May 2018.
Over the years, they’ve grown in popularity within the community, offering items in bulk — like beans, lentils, olive oil, granola, crackers and more. They also have a happy hour with food and drink specials, and vegan sushi on Fridays.
For more information on the restaurant, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.