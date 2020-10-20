UHA gives $300K boost to new infectious disease unit at Queen’s

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The new Infectious Disease Unit at Queen’s Medical Center is already treating COVID-19 patients.
And the center has already got a financial boost from from a medical insurance provider.
UHA Health Insurance donated $300,000 to the hospital to help sustain operations and develop leading patient care.
Work on special negative pressure units with double filter entrances finished up earlier this month.
“As a physician-founded company, support of the larger local medical community is part of our DNA,” said President and CEO Howard Lee of UHA Health Insurance.
“We believe that a dedicated infectious disease wing at Queen’s is critical now as we face the COVID-19 pandemic, but also prepares our community for the future. This much-needed, specialized unit will provide patients with better care and outcomes, while protecting physicians and health care staff.”
The donation will help Queen’s care for patients with infectious diseases, and make sure healthcare workers stay safe.
“When this global pandemic first reached our shores, Queen’s provided rapid crisis response,” said Jill Hoggard Green, President and CEO of The Queen’s Health Systems.
“We are prepared to assume a pivotal leadership role as we address the new normal – living, working and caring for patients in the COVID-19 environment. We are deeply grateful to UHA for supporting this project, which will allow us to treat patients with the virus in a safe setting for both our patients and caregivers.”
