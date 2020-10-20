UH football begins the ‘Todd Graham’ era this Saturday against Fresno State

“It’s been very crazy, it’s like we’ve been off, on, off, on and it’s been so back and forth, but i think the entire team is just ready to go out there on Saturday and put on a great show.” Turner told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. “We’ve been preparing, whenever we’ve had time to prepare, we’ve been preparing very well to be ready to play, so it’s going to be a very exciting time to take the field for the first time.”