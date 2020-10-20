Seeking employment? A virtual career fair is happening this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The annual Hawaii Career Expo is going virtual this year.
Star Events and ALTRES Staffing are holding the free event online for the first time.
The event is usually held at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, but with a new format, organizers say people across the state can now take part.
“This is the best time for people to consider what other employment options are available,” said Emy Yamauchi-Wong, a certified staffing professional and manager at ALTRES.
“Even if you are happy with your current employment situation, it’s always a good idea to keep your options open and learn what companies are hiring for, as well as what the requirements would be in case you consider making a total career change.”
Despite economic relief in sight with the relaunch of tourism, many still struggle with unemployment. Organizers hope the virtual fair will help get people working again.
Employers and job seekers can connect virtually on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
