Scrapping a guilty plea, trial possible for former Maui officer in wire fraud case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Maui police officer accused of trying to coerce a woman into having sex may now have a trial after not entering a guilty plea with the court.
Brandon Saffeels allegedly sent text messages and made phone calls telling a woman he could make her DUI go away if she spent time with him.
Safeels was scheduled to plead guilty to wire fraud, but Monday afternoon, he told a judge he was not trying to get anything from her, including sexual favors.
The judge ended the hearing without Safeels making the anticipated guilty plea.
Prosecutors are now free to take Saffeels to trial on additional charges.
