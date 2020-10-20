Over 221,000 ballots received prior to opening of voter service centers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Tuesday, Oahu residents will have the option to cast their vote in person.
Honolulu Hale was transformed Monday morning into a voter service center about two weeks out from the general election.
There are only two in-person voting sites on Oahu, one being Honolulu Hale and the other being at Kapolei Hale.
They’ll be open for the next two weeks and up until election day.
Although the in-person sites are available, voters are still advised to mail-in their ballots if they can, and to do it as early as possible.
“We hope everyone is acting ahead of time to get their ballot in and you don’t want to be pushing the deadline and even risk the possibility of your ballot not counting," Honolulu Elections Administrator Rex Quidilla said.
“Come early, the boxes are open now. The voter service centers are open for 10 days before the election, so there’s ample time to get your voted ballot to us,” he added.
As of Monday, elections officials said over 188,000 ballots on Oahu alone have been received. At last check, over 221,000 were received statewide. Officials say that equals a 26.6% turnout so far.
Voters are advised to mail their ballots by Oct. 27 at the latest.
You can also drop them off at one of 12 official ballot boxes around Oahu.
If you need help finding one around the state, click here for locations.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.