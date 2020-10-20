Oahu is poised to move to Tier 2 in its reopening plan this week. Here’s what that means

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu is seeing new COVID-19 infections remain relatively low, which means the city is expected to ease more restrictions on businesses and activities this week.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the city is all but certain to proceed to Tier 2 in its recovery plan on Thursday. In Tier 2, the seven-day average for cases must remain between 50 and 100.
The positivity rate, meanwhile, must stay between 2.5% and 5%.
So what does Tier 2 mean? Here’s a look at the restrictions:
- Gatherings are still limited to five people, including at parks, beaches and businesses.
- Restaurants will be allowed to serve five people from different households.
- Gyms can reopen to 25% capacity.
- Group fitness classes can also resume, but they’re limited to five people indoors (10 outdoors).
- Legal short-term vacation rentals are allowed to operate under Tier 2.
- Helicopter tours can operate at 50% capacity.
So what’s still closed under Tier 2?
- Bars and night clubs
- Outdoor organized team sports (except with a permit)
- Large venues (that would attract gatherings of more than five people)
See the full Tier 2 restrictions by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.