91 new COVID-19 cases reported; 2 additional fatalities on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting two additional COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday and 91 new infections.
The two new deaths are on Oahu. The bring the state’s official death toll from the virus to 189.
Meanwhile, Oahu saw 61 new cases, there were 24 on the Big Island, two on Maui and the rest were residents diagnosed out-of-state.
The new infections push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 14,156. Of those, just over 3,000 cases are “active” and have not been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 12,552 total cases
- 9,919 released from isolation
- 906 required hospitalization
- 152 deaths
- 1,083 total cases
- 796 released from isolation
- 58 required hospitalization
- 18 deaths
- 413 total cases
- 377 released from isolation
- 58 required hospitalization
- 18 deaths
- 60 total cases
- 58 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 48 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
