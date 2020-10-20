State launches new $25M grant program to help small businesses in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is launching a new $25 million grant program aimed at helping businesses “pivot” amid the pandemic to attract new customers or woo back existing ones.
The Hawaii Business Pivot Grant program will fund 2,500 businesses and nonprofits (with fewer than 100 employees) with grants of up to $10,000.
The program is funded with federal CARES Act funds.
The grants will cover a host of reimbursable expenses, from web design services to special equipment needed to ensure social distancing measures to e-commerce costs.
For more information, go to hawaiibizpivot.org.
“This grant helps take some of the pressure off businesses,” said Gov. David Ige, at a news conference. “My hope is that they will make the most of this challenging situation.”
Scores of Hawaii businesses have closed amid the pandemic and countless more are struggling to remain afloat.
The Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii will handle the applications process for the grant program, and said businesses can expect processing to take seven to 10 days.
