Las Vegas Raiders move quarterback Marcus Mariota to active roster

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Las Vegas Raiders have activated former Saint Louis quarterback Marcus Mariota off of injured/reserve on Tuesday, the team announced.
The former Oregon Duck spent 43 days on injured/reserve, after a pectoral injury hindered him throughout training camp.
Due to new NFL guidelines for injured players, the Raiders had until Wednesday to activate Mariota to the active roster or remain on IR for the remainder of the season.
the Saint Louis alumni will now battle for the back up quarterback spot against Nathan Peterman, before the Silver and Black host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday.
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently second place in the AFC West, with a 3-2 record after defeating the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road two weeks ago.
After playing five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Mariota signed with the Raiders as an unrestricted free-agent this off season.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.