Kauai police recover body from stretch of Wailua-area shoreline

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The body of a man who was found dead along a Wailua-area shoreline on Monday night is believed to have been a visitor to Kauai, police officials said Tuesday.
Witnesses say the man was last spotted in the water at an area called Kitchens on Monday afternoon. His body was later found by a passerby, police said.
He was officially pronounced dead late Monday at the Wilcox Medical Center.
The 41-year-old man, who was not immediately identified, was listed as someone with no permanent address, according to police. The man traveled to Kauai on Saturday and was not quarantining because he had participated in the state’s pre-travel testing program.
Medical examiners were set to perform an autopsy to determine the man’s cause, but police officials say they do not suspect foul play.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.