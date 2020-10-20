Kauai energy cooperative warns rolling outages are possible

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative is asking its 33,000 members to conserve energy and warning them rolling outages are possible.
The cooperative said several large generating units are not available because of ongoing repairs.
“In the meantime, KIUC is maximizing genreation from smaller conventional units, hydro plants and solar facilities,” the utility said, on Twitter.
The problem: It’s a cloudy day on Kauai.
“On a normal sunny day, we probably wouldn’t need to take these actions,” said KIUC Chief of Operations Brad Rockwell. “We could run comfortably on our solar resources during the day and count on stored solar to get us through the evening peak.”
The outages could begin Tuesday afternoon and continue through the evening.
The cooperative warning outages could be necessary through Wednesday morning.
