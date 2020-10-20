Joseph Soul reps Hawaii pride in Season 19 premier of ‘The Voice’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii singer secured his place in this season of ‘The Voice’ on NBC.
Joseph Soul was able to wow the judges in the first round of blind auditions. The show aired Monday night on KHNL.
Judges Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton were especially moved by his rendition of ‘Is This Love’ by reggae icon Bob Marley, hitting their buttons in an attempt to convince him to join their teams.
After his performance in front of the judges and virtual crowd, Soul shared some the meaning behind his tattoos, and his inspiration which he draws from his home.
When it was time to make a decision on which coach he would pick, he said, “I’m gonna have to go with the person I think has experience in multiple genres. I have to choose Kelly.”
Clarkson praised his intimacy and sweetness, and the range of his voice. She offered him a Kelly Clarkson jacket, which prompted a snarky jab from Blake, who jokingly reminded him that no one needs a jacket in Hawaii.
The Voice airs Monday nights on NBC / KHNL.
