Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers to linger through Wednesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stationary cold front near Kauai will continue to weaken over the next few days keeping winds light and variable. Enhanced clouds and periods of showers will continue to affect Kauai County and Oahu through at least the first half of this week. More stable conditions with less shower activity is forecast over Maui and Hawaii Counties. On-shore sea breezes will develop a few hours after sunrise with off-shore land breezes taking over around sunset.