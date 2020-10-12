Forecast: Kauai & parts of Oahu rain are still seeing rain due to a stalled front; slight relief Wednesday with weak trade winds

Let’s talk to surf: Light to moderate southerly winds and showery conditions will continue over the Oahu and Kauai waters as a stalled frontal boundary slowly diminishes through midweek. For Maui County and the Big Island, drier conditions along with light to moderate east to southeast winds will prevail with pockets of fresh breezes possible in the channels and windier areas with this direction. Although wind directions should shift back out of the east through the second half of the week, wind speeds should remain light enough for land and sea breeze conditions to continue near the coasts as low pressure remains northwest of the islands.