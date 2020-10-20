In final stretch of project, Ala Wai Canal dredging work to go later into night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Ala Wai Canal dredging project has been going on for the past year and it is still scheduled to be completed in early 2021. But you may be seeing work go further into the night for this last push.
In July, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said work would happen between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.
But the DLNR said crews will be working an additional four hours — all the way until 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.
On weekend and state holidays, work will go from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
State officials say increased hours are necessary to keep the project “on schedule and enhance productivity of dredging operations.”
In the past, the DLNR has modified its hours to reduce noise into the night, as people who live nearby complained about the loud construction.
“I do know that I’ve talked to the DLNR,” said state Sen. Sharon Moriwaki, of District 12. “They’ve been responsive all the time. They can’t solve the problem, but they’ve been responsive, in terms of working with the contractor to reduce the noise.”
The last time dredging was done was 2002. The DLNR said the work hours were the same at that time.
Right now, active dredging is taking place near the Ala Wai golf course.
