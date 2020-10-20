Dance studios find hanging onto students amid strict restrictions ‘just impossible’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pas De Deux Hawaii has taught dance to students for a decade.
“We are a performing arts school that offers classes in ballet, jazz, hip-hop, hula, breakdancing and musical theater,” owner Wendy Calio-Gilbert said.
But in-person instruction at its Waipio studio came to a standstill when the city ordered shutdowns because of the pandemic. That forced Pas De Deux to solely teach online classes. Enrollment plummeted.
“Our enrollment before COVID was over 600 students. Now we are at half that,” Calio-Gilbert said.
Other dance studios are in the same situation, waiting for the city to give them the green light.
“Unfortunately, they decided to lump us in with big gyms and fitness. We serve kids ages 3 to 18, a totally different demographic,” Calio-Gilbert said.
The students who do continue their lessons virtually are limited by space in their homes. Shani Kennedy’s 16-year-old daughter, Amara, wants to pursue dance as a way to get into college.
“We’re scared with injuries, too, because at home we don’t have the proper flooring. It’s hard for her to have that limited training at home,” Kennedy said.
Dance studios and low impact exercise businesses formed a coalition, created a strict set of safety guidelines, and petitioned the city to put them in a separate category so they can get back to work.
“We have tried everything and it’s just a dead end,” Calio-Gilbert said.
Pas De Deux also shot a show-and-tell video demonstrating how it can safely re-open.
“We improved our ventilation. I added UVC sterile air, hospital grade systems in my AC to make sure that the air was turning over and cleaning every 20 minutes,” Calio-Gilbert said.
She said holding outdoor dance lessons is just impractical, and the worst is happening.
“I know of three dance studios that have closed since the start of COVID. I know several yoga studios have closed as well. It’s just impossible,” she said.
Even when the city goes to the second phase if its economic recovery plan, dance studios will be restricted to only five students in the studio at any one time.
“Private schools are allowed to hold dance classes. But our kids who don’t go to private school can’t go to take dance classes,” Calio-Gilbert said. “I feel bad for these kids. Dance is their passion.”
She fears the longer the situation persists, enrollment in dance schools will continue to drop as students wonder if they’ll ever get back into the ballroom.
