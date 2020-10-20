Church manager once accused of smuggling money for a Filipino televangelist sentenced

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A church manager for a Filipino televangelist was sentenced Monday for lying about a suitcase that contained hidden cash.
Felina Salinas will spend 30 days in prison for the crime, after she attempted to board a private jet with pastor Apollo Quibiloy in 2018. That’s when she told federal agents a suitcase about to be loaded was hers.
It turned out that the case hid more than $300,000.
She was initially charged with trying to smuggle the money, but that charge was reduced after further investigation.
“She had no idea what was in that luggage. She had no idea there was money in there. So I mean it went from currency smuggling to giving a false statement,” Attorney Michael Green said.
In addition to spending 30 days behind bars, Salinas must also pay a $500f fine.
As a U.S. citizen, she does not face deportation. The pastor was never charged in the case, but some severe allegations around his practice continue to circulate.
