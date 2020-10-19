30% of those hospitalized in Hawaii for coronavirus have been under 50

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Of the nearly 900 people in the islands who have required hospitalization for COVID-19, about 30% were younger than 50 at the time they were admitted.
The statistic underscores what health officials have been trying to drive home: While seniors are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms, the virus can also land younger people in the hospital.
State figures show that nine of those hospitalized in Hawaii with COVID-19 have been under 18.
There have been 53 in the 18- to 29-year-old range. And 81 have been 30 to 39 years old.
It is true that seniors are far more likely to experience severe symptoms from COVID-19 ― and also more likely to die from the virus.
Of 143 cases of COVID-19 in patients 80 and up in Hawaii, 104 were hospitalized and 72 died. Data for 173 patients in that age range was missing, according to the state Health Department.
Meanwhile, among those 70 to 79, at least 161 were hospitalized and 48 died.
There was just one fatality among those 18 to 29. And there were six in those 40 to 49.
Among those 50 to 59, some 172 patients were hospitalized and 24 died.
Complicating the full picture is a lack of data for all patients who have tested positive. The state said it’s missing hospitalization data for nearly 5,000 cases ― mostly in younger patients.
Younger people make up the largest age group to have contracted the virus.
There have been more than 4,600 cases in those under 29. Among those 30 to 49, there have been about 4,700 cases. By comparison, there have been 750 cases among those 70 to 79. Those 80 and up make up the smallest group of COVID-19 patients (with 492 cases) but the largest group of fatalities.
Also worth noting: Men make up 51% of all COVID-19 cases in Hawaii and are more likely to be hospitalized after contracting the virus. About 12% of all cases in men required hospitalization, and 116 patients (2.8%) died. Among women, 10% required hospitalization and 70 patients (or 1.8%) died.
