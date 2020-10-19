Thanksgiving dinner for a good cause? Lanakila Pacific has you covered

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lanakila Pacific is kicking off their annual Thanksgiving fundraiser to help support senior citizens, and people with disabilities.
Proceeds from their “Turkey To Go” fundraiser will go benefit their assistance programs which help provide job training and employment for people with disabilities and, as well as meals for seniors in need.
Families ordering their Thanksgiving meal can expect a delicious family service of a roasted turkey with all of the traditional fixings and sides. Pumpkin pie is also included for dessert.
New this year, they’re offering the sale of half turkeys due to the COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.
“COVID-19 will have a big impact on the Thanksgiving holiday which is typically celebrated with large family parties,” says Reid Yasunaga, Director of Food Service for Lanakila Kitchen. “Because of the State’s restriction to have small gatherings during the holidays, we wanted to give people an option for smaller, more intimate celebrations. Best of all, our half turkey meals come with full-sized portions of sides!”
