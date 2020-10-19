Step-by-step guide to Hawaii’s pre-travel COVID-19 testing program

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tens of thousands of trans-Pacific passengers have landed in Hawaii since the start of the state’s pre-travel testing program, state tourism figures show ― but the actual travel process remains confusing for many who are flying either to or across Hawaii.
What follows is a step-by-step guide to the state’s testing plan:
Nothing has changed about the process to book your travel. Find your chosen carrier, book your desired flight, and be sure to keep your flight information handy for the next steps of the process.
You’ll need to set up a Safe Travels account with the state’s Department of Transportation. Click here to head to the website, then create your account.
The registration form requires applicants to provide their personal information and primary contact information, along with an email address. Remember to verify both your phone number and email address, since it will speed up the arrival process later.
Once you’ve registered and gotten signed in, click on the ‘Trips’ section of the Safe Travels homepage. There, you can add an upcoming trip to the Department of Transportation’s database by disclosing your arrival date, destination airport and flight information, as well as your preferred form of ID.
You’ll also need to provide information about your lodging in Hawaii, including any applicable hotel reservations.
Once your trip has been logged in the system, you’ll be able to provide other documentation later in the process.
The state’s pre-travel coronavirus testing program requires travelers to produce a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival in order to bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine in effect for arriving passengers.
But those tests have to be taken from an approved provider, and the providers for trans-Pacific travel may be different than those listed for inter-island travel.
For the list of trusted partners for testing on the U.S. mainland, you can visit this website. The list includes testing providers like Carbon Health, CVS Health, Kaiser Permanente and Walgreens.
Locally, the state has announced a list of eight trusted testing partners for inter-island travel. That list includes:
- Clinical Laboratories of Hawaii
- CVS Health/Longs Drugs
- Hawaii Pacific Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Minit Medical
- Walgreens
- Urgent Care Hawaii
“Travel between our islands is essential to our residents staying connected with family and friends and conducting business. And many of our visitors want to experience all our island state has to offer. We are grateful to our trusted partners who are helping to make inter-county travel safer,” said Gov. David Ige.
Once the results of your coronavirus test have been sent to you, you’ll need to upload them to the Safe Travels website. Head back to the homepage, then click on the button that says ‘Documents.’
There, you’ll need to select one of the trips you have already logged into the Safe Travels system and then upload a PDF copy of your negative test to the website for review.
The final part of the process requires another step on the state’s Safe Travels website. This time, click on the button that says ‘Health Questionnaire’ and answer the questions listed.
The form includes such as inquiries as whether or not you’re feeling ill, have had a flu vaccine, or have taken medication within the last 24 hours to treat a fever.
If completed within 24 hours of your arrival, this questionnaire will generate a QR code that will be scanned by a screener at your destination airport ― alerting them that you’ve already submitted a negative test and turned in all the necessary documentation for your trip, which will ease the arrival process.
Travel will continue to looks different for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic ― there’s little doubt about that.
But with the above steps completed, the process should become a little easier, even if you have to wait in lines upon your arrival.
