39 new COVID-19 cases reported, the lowest one-day total since July

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting just 39 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily increase since late July.
Of the 39 new infections, 31 are on Oahu, seven are on the Big Island and one is out-of-state.
The new infections push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 14,068. Of those, nearly 3,000 cases are “active” and have not been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 12,494 total cases
- 9,868 released from isolation
- 895 required hospitalization
- 150 deaths
- 1,059 total cases
- 775 released from isolation
- 57 required hospitalization
- 18 deaths
- 411 total cases
- 377 released from isolation
- 57 required hospitalization
- 18 deaths
- 60 total cases
- 58 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 44 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
