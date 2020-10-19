Planning to travel inter-island? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re planning to travel inter-island, and don’t want to quarantine, it’s important to read up on and complete all requirements before you get on the plane.
Just as with travel from the mainland, your first step is to register for the Safe Travels program online.
Everyone 18 and over in your party will need to register.
The Big Island is the only county not participating in the program. That means if you’re headed to Hawaii County from any other island, you’ll need to quarantine for 14 days.
For all other counties, passengers with a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before departure will not have to complete a 14-day quarantine.
The test requirement applies to anyone 5 and over, and travelers are responsible for the cost of the test. Passengers also must ensure their test is from a trusted provider. For a full list, click here.
Those traveling inter-island to Oahu were not subject to the quarantine mandate.
If you’re headed to (or headed back to) Maui County or Kauai, you will not need to quarantine as long as you present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken from one of the trusted providers.
For those traveling trans-Pacific, some counties are requiring or offering a post-arrival test. There are no similar requirements for inter-island travel.
