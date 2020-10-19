Officials investigating early-morning blaze at Waiau Power Plant

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Electric Company is investigating a fire at the Waiau Power Plant early Monday.
It was first reported around 1:15 a.m.
The Honolulu Fire Department said it was brought under control around 2 a.m. and declared extinguished just before 5 a.m.
HECO initially said there was no fire and that it was a generator that tripped. But officials now say that was a mistake on their part and that there was a fire.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials are investigating the cause and damage estimates.
This story will be updated.
