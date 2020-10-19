No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 7.5-magnitude quake off Alaska

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 7.5-magnitude earthquake off Alaska on Monday morning, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
However, parts of southern Alaska are under a tsunami warning after the strong earthquake struck at 10:54 a.m. Hawaii time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS initially put the magnitude of the temblor at 7.4.
The earthquake was located 55 miles south east of Sand Point at a depth of about 25 miles.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.