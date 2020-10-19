McKenna Maduli and stylist Holly Tomita build an easy DIY Vertical Garden

McKenna Maduli, host of the Emmy Award-winning series Talk Story, takes on a Do It Yourself project with friend and stylist Holly Tomita. McKenna wants to elevate her outdoor patio space with a vertical garden. Growing plants that are suspended on a vertical structure has many advantages such as maximizing small space, reducing air pollution, creating privacy, and minimizing garden pests. After getting inspired on City Mill’s DIY website and ordering some supplies online, McKenna and Holly head to City Mill Kaimuki to pick up their mobile order and some fresh new plants. City Mill Kaimuki Supervisor Katie Hachmeister greets McKenna and Holly and shows them just what they will need to get the project done. Using a cedar lattice panel, a drill, some screws and don’t forget the zip ties, McKenna and Holly create an easy DIY vertical garden in just a few hours.
About Holly Tomita: Holly Tomita can cultivate anything that grows. As a hair stylist and creative, Holly is always on trend and often setting new ones. Inspired by nature, she loves being outdoors and lending her green thumbs to help others. Holly lives on Oahu with her family in Kaneohe.
For more information: @hollyhairhi
About City Mill:
We are a superhardware retail chain serving the Oahu Community with 8 stores on the island of Oahu. The stores are conveniently located in Ewa Beach, Honolulu, Hawaii Kai, Kaimuki, Kaneohe, Mililani, Pearl City and Waianae. City Mill was founded and is still managed by the Ai family. The founder, Chung Kun Ai, started the business in 1899 and served as President until 1961. His youngest son, David C. Ai, managed the company until his retirement in 1991. Currently, his youngest grandson, Steven C. Ai, manages the company as President, together with his sister Carol Ai May, as Vice President.
Like all businesses and retailers, we are closely monitoring the ongoing developments related to Coronavirus (COVID-19). The safety and well-being of our team and customers are our highest priority. We know that caring for yourself and your loved ones are your most important concerns right now. Should you not feel comfortable visiting one of our stores in person, we understand and can also help you on both our websites, at www.citymill.com and www.simplyorganizedhi.com. We offer a Buy Online, Pickup In-Store service where you have dedicated parking near the front of the store.
For more information: www.citymill.com, https://www.citymill.com/howto/blog/grow-up-vertical-gardening/
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.