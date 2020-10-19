McKenna Maduli and stylist Holly Tomita build an easy DIY Vertical Garden

McKenna Maduli, host of the Emmy Award-winning series Talk Story, takes on a Do It Yourself project with friend and stylist Holly Tomita. McKenna wants to elevate her outdoor patio space with a vertical garden. Growing plants that are suspended on a vertical structure has many advantages such as maximizing small space, reducing air pollution, creating privacy, and minimizing garden pests. After getting inspired on City Mill’s DIY website and ordering some supplies online, McKenna and Holly head to City Mill Kaimuki to pick up their mobile order and some fresh new plants. City Mill Kaimuki Supervisor Katie Hachmeister greets McKenna and Holly and shows them just what they will need to get the project done. Using a cedar lattice panel, a drill, some screws and don’t forget the zip ties, McKenna and Holly create an easy DIY vertical garden in just a few hours.